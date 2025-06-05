HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Team Tharoor meets US Vice President Vance

Thu, 05 June 2025
21:14
All-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor meets US Vice President JD Vance/Image courtesy Shashi Tharoor on X
A multi-party delegation of Indian parliamentarians led by Shashi Tharoor on Thursday met US Vice President JD Vance and had "comprehensive" discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation. 

"Excellent meeting with Vice President @JDVance today in Washington D.C. with our delegation," Tharoor said in a post on X. 

"We had comprehensive discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation. A truly constructive & productive exchange for strengthening India-US strategic partnership, with a great meeting of minds. #IndiaUS #Diplomacy #StrategicPartnership," Tharoor added. -- PTI

