Team Tharoor meets US Vice President Vance

All-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor meets US Vice President JD Vance/Image courtesy Shashi Tharoor on X





"Excellent meeting with Vice President @JDVance today in Washington D.C. with our delegation," Tharoor said in a post on X.





"We had comprehensive discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation. A truly constructive & productive exchange for strengthening India-US strategic partnership, with a great meeting of minds. #IndiaUS #Diplomacy #StrategicPartnership," Tharoor added. -- PTI

A multi-party delegation of Indian parliamentarians led by Shashi Tharoor on Thursday met US Vice President JD Vance and had "comprehensive" discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation.