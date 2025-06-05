HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Supriya Sule answers on Sharad Pawar-Ajit merger

Thu, 05 June 2025
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Thursday said there has been no discussion or proposal on the two rival Nationalist Congress Party factions coming together. "There is "no storm in a teacup", as is being made out," Sule told reporters in Mumbaiu when asked about the buzz in political circles about the merger of the two NCP factions led by Sharad Pawar and his estranged nephew Ajit Pawar.

"You will see us in the (opposition) INDIA alliance meeting in the next few days when it is convened," said the NCP (SP) working president, who is the daughter of party chief Sharad Pawar. 

The 26th foundation day of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be held in Pune on June 10. Sharad Pawar is expected to address his faction leaders in the morning, while Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar will address a public meeting later in the day. 

The NCP (SP) chief and his nephew Ajit Pawar have met on multiple occasions in the recent past, fuelling speculation in political circles about rapprochement. In July 2023, Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena state government along with several NCP leaders, leading to a split in the party founded by Sharad Pawar. -- PTI

