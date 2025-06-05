HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sidda orders suspension of Bengaluru police chief

Thu, 05 June 2025
23:13
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday ordered the suspension of Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and several senior police officials in connection with the stampede in front of Chinnaswamy Stadium here, which left 11 people dead. 

He also ordered the arrest of representatives of RCB, DNA entertainment private limited and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), while handing over the probe to the one-man judicial commission headed by retired high court judge of Karnataka Justice Michael Cunha. 

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. 

Eleven people have died and 56 have been injured in the incident. 

"Today the cabinet met and discussed yesterday's tragedy in detail. The cabinet in its wisdom has taken a decision to entrust (the probe) into the incident to the one-man judicial commission headed by retired high court judge of Karnataka Justice Michael Cunha and we have told the commission to give the report in 30 days," Siddaramaiah said. 

Addressing reporters here after the cabinet meeting, the CM said he instructed the DGP and IGP of the state to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB, DNA event managers and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the stampede incident. 

"The cabinet has also taken a decision to immediately suspend the circle police inspector of the Cubbon Park Police station and assistant commissioner of police of that particular area, deputy commissioner of police of central zone, additional commissioner of police -- who is incharge of the stadium, and commissioner of Police Bengaluru city," he added. -- PTI

