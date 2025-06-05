HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shanti Ekambaram Tops Hurun India 2025 Women Professionals List

Thu, 05 June 2025
Share:
12:55
image
Shanti Ekambaram, deputy managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, leads the list of the top 10 women professionals in India, with the company being valued at 3.8 trillion, according to the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List.  

The inaugural report analysed 97 women across nine categories, professionals, first-generation wealth creators, next-generation leaders, investors, philanthropists, young women leaders, artists, most-followed influencer founders, and most-followed celebrity investors.

Parminder Chopra, chairperson and managing director, Power Finance Corporation, follows Ekambaram in the list. Overall, the businesses led by the women in the top professionals' list are valued at over 11.7 trillion, the report stated.

Roshni Shekhar/Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I'm done living: 25 yo techie jumps to death in Pune
LIVE! I'm done living: 25 yo techie jumps to death in Pune

'Kill me too': Tharoor recounts Pahalgam survivor's cry
'Kill me too': Tharoor recounts Pahalgam survivor's cry

haroor said the visit's main purpose was to share what India has endured and seek solidarity in the fight against terrorism.

This is something...: Meghalaya CM on MP missing couple
This is something...: Meghalaya CM on MP missing couple

Raghuvanshi (29) and his wife Sonam had gone missing on May 23, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village in Sohra area. His body was found on Monday in a gorge 20 km from the village, while a search is underway for...

'India Took Me To A Higher Place'
'India Took Me To A Higher Place'

'Youngsters in India look up to the West as if it is the biggest accomplishment they need in life. It breaks my heart.'

Busted Pak propaganda among OIC nations: Shrikant Shinde
Busted Pak propaganda among OIC nations: Shrikant Shinde

India succeeded in busting the Pakistani narrative on Operation Sindoor, particularly among the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) member nations, where Islamabad sought succour after carrying out terror activities across the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD