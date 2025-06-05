RCB mgt to be probed over social media post before stampede

15:46

The management of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face official scrutiny over a social media post announcing a public victory parade, made just hours before a deadly stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed at least 11 people and left 47 injured. The probe will also include senior members of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), whose role in planning the felicitation ceremony is now under review by Bengaluru Police and a magisterial inquiry panel.





The court was informed that about 2.5 lakh people had gathered and only 3 of 21 gates of the Chinnaswamy stadium were open. The HC says it will take suo motu cognizance.





"We are asking for further status report."Senior Advocate Arun Shyam submits that two events took place at Vidhana Soudha and the stadium. "Let them give details of where the ambulances were deployed."





The court says news items have been published in various newspapers narrating the tragedy where 11 persons died and 75 were injured during the course of victory celebration of RCB. This court taking cognizance of the incident. To ascertain the cause of the tragedy and how to prevent it in future, also we have received communications from several persons on this subject matter. We issue notice to State government, the court says.





The attorney general say: "2.5 lakh people came because it was published that it is free entry.





"The court asks whether these casualties happened at the stadium only The AG says it happened at the entry of the gate.





The court asks: When these IPL matches taken place what is the system is in place.





The AG says: Event managements is done by RCB. The security is also taken care of by them. There was huge crowd, people not only came from Bengaluru but from around the state and even from outside of the state.

Karnataka HC takes suo moto cognizance of the Bengaluru stampede incident ahead of the RCB victory celebrations.