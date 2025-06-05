HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
RCB, KSCA, event firm booked for B'luru stampede

Thu, 05 June 2025
18:42
Police officers make way for an ambulance following a stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, June 4, 2025. Stringer/Reuters
An FIR has been registered against RCB, event management firm DNA entertainment networks, Karnataka State Cricket Association and others in connection with the stampede near Chinnaswamny stadium here that claimed the lives of 11 people and injured 56, the police said on Thursday. 

According to the police, the case was registered at Cubbon Park police station under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 190 (liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences committed in pursuit of a common object), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), 125(12) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 142 (unlawful assembly) and 121 (abetment of an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

