Follow Rediff on:      
Putin-Trump discuss India-Pak conflict over phone call

Thu, 05 June 2025
16:18
The recent conflict between India and Pakistan was among the issues figured during a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, according to a Kremlin aide. 

During their conversation on Wednesday, the two leaders discussed Ukraine and also touched on some other issues, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told a briefing. 

"They also touched upon the Middle East and the armed conflict between India and Pakistan, which was stopped with the personal participation of President Trump," Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russia's state-run TASS news agency. 

Ushakov, however, didn't share the details. Trump has repeatedly claimed that he stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. However, India has been maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged President Putin to assist in resolving the conflict with India, Pakistan PM's special aide Syed Tariq Fatemi said. Fatemi, who met Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday, handed over a letter from Sharif for Putin. 

His visit came days after a highly successful tour of a multi-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who spread awareness about Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and got solid Russian backing for India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. -- PTI

