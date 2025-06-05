HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Properties of rape accused razed in Bihar

Thu, 05 June 2025
23:49
File image
The house and an eatery owned by a resident of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, accused of raping a girl, were on Friday razed in an operation conducted under the supervision of the police and local administration, an official said. 

According to superintendent of police (Rural), Muzaffarpur, Vidya Sagar, the operation took place in Turki police station area of Kurhani sub-division, where the incident took place close on the heels of the much talked about death of another minor girl, a Dalit, because of injuries suffered in a sexual assault. 

"We had attached the properties of the accused, who had been absconding ever since he raped a girl in the neighbourhood. Today, earth-mover machines were brought in and needful action was taken in the operation which was led by Sub Divisional Magistrate (West) Shreya Shri," the SP said. 

"The accused, who had been dodging the police, has surrendered. Further action will be taken as per directions of the court," the officer added. 

The action, which locals believe to be inspired by the 'bulldozer justice model' of Yogi Adityanath in adjoining Uttar Pradesh, took place hours after Bihar deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha had visited the district and vowed stern action against the culprits in both rape cases which have brought the Nitish Kumar government under heavy opposition fire. -- PTI

