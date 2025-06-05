HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pro-Khalistan slogans raised during Dal Khalsa march in Amritsar

Thu, 05 June 2025
23:19
Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised during a march organised by the radical outfit Dal Khalsa here on the eve of the 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar on Thursday. 

Operation Bluestar was carried out by the Army in June 1984 to flush out armed militants from the Golden Temple. 

Dal Khalsa activists participated in the march, which was also joined by Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann and Panth Sewak Jatha leader Daljit Singh. 

The march began from the Burj Akali Phoola Singh area and concluded at the Golden Temple. 

Youths and the elderly, including women, took part in the march and raised pro-Khalistan slogans. 

The Dal Khalsa has also called for a bandh in Amritsar on Friday against Operation Bluestar. -- PTI

