Pro-Khalistan slogans raised during Dal Khalsa march in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar was carried out by the Army in June 1984 to flush out armed militants from the Golden Temple.





Dal Khalsa activists participated in the march, which was also joined by Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann and Panth Sewak Jatha leader Daljit Singh.





The march began from the Burj Akali Phoola Singh area and concluded at the Golden Temple.





Youths and the elderly, including women, took part in the march and raised pro-Khalistan slogans.





The Dal Khalsa has also called for a bandh in Amritsar on Friday against Operation Bluestar. -- PTI

