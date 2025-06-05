HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak PM wants Trump to facilitate dialogue with India

Thu, 05 June 2025
Faced with growing global isolation on the issue of terrorism, Pakistan is making an all-out effort to seek the help of US President Donald Trump to try and achieve peace with India.

Addressing an event at the US Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Trump for his role in helping de-escalate the situation with India and urged Washington to facilitate a comprehensive dialogue between the two nuclear neighbours. 

The Pakistan PM was echoing former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had claimed that Trump "deserves credit" for helping facilitate the cessation of hostilities between the two nations. 

"On 10 different occasions, he has taken credit for facilitating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan -- and rightly so. He deserves that credit because it was his efforts that helped make the ceasefire possible. So, if the US is willing to help Pakistan in maintaining this ceasefire, it is reasonable to expect that an American role in arranging a comprehensive dialogue would also be beneficial for us," Bhutto said. 

India has publicly denied that President Trump played any role in the ceasefire agreement and consistently rejects third-party mediation on bilateral issues. 

"I think the US has understood for some time now that India has a very clear position that there will be no talks with a gun pointed at our head... The problem is that we will not deal with people who are pointing a gun at our heads. I mean frankly, if your neighbour unleashes his Rottweilers* to bite your children and in fact to do worse to your children, and then says, let's talk. You think he's going to talk to him until he either unleashes those Rottweilers* or locks them up in a kennel or puts them to sleep. It's as simple as that. You're not going to talk to people who are pointing guns at your temples. It's not going to happen," said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading the all-party delegation to the United States. 

The Indian delegation also slammed the Pakistani side for making claims that it was as much a victim of terrorism as India was. -- ANI

