On World Environment Day, Modi launches reforestation for Aravalli range

Thu, 05 June 2025
22:06
PM Narendra Modi plants Sindoor sapling presented to him by a group of Bhuj women who had shown exceptional courage in the 1971 war, on World Environment Day, at his residence in New Delhi/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led the World Environment Day celebrations by launching a major reforestation effort to revive the 700-km-long Aravalli mountain range, aimed at strengthening the region's ability to combat climate change, tackle air pollution and improve groundwater levels. 

The prime minister also announced the expansion of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, which encourages people to plant saplings in honour of their mothers. 

According to the Centre, the Aravalli Green Wall Project will play a key role in helping India create an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalent and restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030. 

The project aims to create a five-km-wide green belt across 29 districts, covering 6.45 million hectares in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi. Around 42 per cent (2.7 million hectares) of this land is currently degraded. 

The Aravallis, the oldest mountain range in India, act as a natural barrier against desertification and protect cities like Delhi, Jaipur and Gurugram from the spread of the Thar desert. 

The mountain range is the source of rivers like the Chambal, Sabarmati and Luni, and is home to forests, grasslands and wetlands that support several endangered species. 

However, the mountain range is under severe stress due to deforestation, mining, grazing and encroachment, which have worsened desertification, damaged water sources and harmed its biodiversity. 


