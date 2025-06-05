HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Omar on Katra Vande Bharat train: Project began when I was in Class 7

Thu, 05 June 2025
Share:
15:26
image
On Vande Bharat train from Katra, J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, "If I tell you that I have been waiting for this moment for a long time, it will still not be enough. This rail project began when I was in the 7th or 8th class. Now, even my children have started working after completing school and college. But, better late than never. Tomorrow PM will inaugurate the Vande Bharat services and it will benefit us whenever highway gets blocked. Airlines start selling tickets of Rs 5,000 for Rs 20,000, such issues will be solved from now on."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RCB mgt to be probed over social media post before stampede
LIVE! RCB mgt to be probed over social media post before stampede

Influencer Sharmistha Panoli gets bail, police protection
Influencer Sharmistha Panoli gets bail, police protection

The Calcutta high court on Thursday granted interim bail to social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, who was arrested by the Kolkata police for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments.

After stampede, K'taka govt to form new SOP for mega events
After stampede, K'taka govt to form new SOP for mega events

The initiative comes in the wake of the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday that claimed 11 lives.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra gets hitched
TMC MP Mahua Moitra gets hitched

Two-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra is learnt to have quietly tied the knot with Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra on May 3.

'India Took Me To A Higher Place'
'India Took Me To A Higher Place'

'Youngsters in India look up to the West as if it is the biggest accomplishment they need in life. It breaks my heart.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD