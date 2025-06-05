Omar on Katra Vande Bharat train: Project began when I was in Class 7

15:26

On Vande Bharat train from Katra, J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, "If I tell you that I have been waiting for this moment for a long time, it will still not be enough. This rail project began when I was in the 7th or 8th class. Now, even my children have started working after completing school and college. But, better late than never. Tomorrow PM will inaugurate the Vande Bharat services and it will benefit us whenever highway gets blocked. Airlines start selling tickets of Rs 5,000 for Rs 20,000, such issues will be solved from now on."