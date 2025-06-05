HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
No one needed to tell us to stop: Tharoor on Trump mediation

Thu, 05 June 2025
"India has enormous respect for the American presidency but New Delhi has never particularly wanted to ask anyone to mediate and no one needed to tell us to stop", Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, amid repeated claims by US President Donald Trump of mediating in the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan. "All I can say is that we have enormous respect for the American presidency and the American president. All we can say for ourselves is that we have never particularly wanted to ask anyone to mediate," said Tharoor, the leader of the all-party parliamentary delegation which arrived in the US on Tuesday afternoon and began its packed day of meetings with lawmakers and government officials on Wednesday. 

During an interaction at the National Press Club in Washington on Wednesday, Tharoor stressed that India had no real difficulty in speaking the same language as the Pakistanis. 

"As long as they use the language of terrorism, we will use the language of force. That doesn't require a third party," he said. 

The delegation comprising MPs Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Milind Deora, Tejasvi Surya, and India's former ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu, arrived from India in New York on May 24, and travelled to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and Brazil before arriving in Washington, the last leg of the tour to convey India's stance following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. 

Tharoor said if Pakistan were to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism, we can talk to them. "If they take serious actions to show they want to restore normal relationships with us, we can certainly talk to them again without needing an intermediary. So it's not in any way a negative comment about the goodwill of people. During this conflict, as I said, in any case, India didn't need persuading to stop. No one needed to tell us to stop', because we were telling them the moment Pakistan stops, we're prepared to stop." 

"So if they, in turn, told the Pakistanis, 'you better stop, because Indians are willing to stop', and that was what they did, then that's a wonderful gesture on their part vis--vis Pakistan," Tharoor said. He added that all we can say is that in our conversations, some of these things didn't come up. -- PTI

