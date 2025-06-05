NIA raids 32 places in J-K to probe Pak terror outfits

19:49





The locations were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers associated with these Pakistan-based offshoots, such as The Resistance Front, United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters, Kashmir Tigers, People's Anti-Fascist Front and others, they said.





All of these outfits are affiliated to proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al-Badr etc, the officials said.





The raids were carried out in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla and Kupwara districts, they added.





The searches were part of continuing investigations against a terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-backed proscribed terrorist organisations and their offshoots to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir, according to a statement issued by the NIA.





"Thirty-two locations in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir were searched as part of today's crackdown," the statement said. -- PTI

