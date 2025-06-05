NCLAT Suspends Insolvency Proceedings Against Reliance Infrastructure





Prachi Pisal/Business Standard

The order came in response to an appeal filed by the company, challenging the ruling of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), admitting R-Infra into the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) on a plea filed by the IDBI Trusteeship Services. "The NCLT order has become infructuous as legally advised, upon full payment having already been made," the company stated. DSPPL, a Mumbai-based private company with solar power plants in Rajasthan's Dhursar, supplied solar energy to R-Infra under an agreement signed in 2011. R-Infra defaulted on payments for 10 invoices issued between 2017 and 2018.