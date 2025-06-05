HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
NCLAT Suspends Insolvency Proceedings Against Reliance Infrastructure

Thu, 05 June 2025
09:22
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has suspended insolvency proceedings against Reliance Infra after the company argued that it has cleared the entire outstanding amount of 92.68 crore owed to Dhursar Solar Power Pvt Ltd (DSPPL), the company informed the exchanges on Wednesday. 

The order came in response to an appeal filed by the company, challenging the ruling of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), admitting R-Infra into the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) on a plea filed by the IDBI Trusteeship Services. "The NCLT order has become infructuous as legally advised, upon full payment having already been made," the company stated. DSPPL, a Mumbai-based private company with solar power plants in Rajasthan's Dhursar, supplied solar energy to R-Infra under an agreement signed in 2011. R-Infra defaulted on payments for 10 invoices issued between 2017 and 2018.

Prachi Pisal/Business Standard

