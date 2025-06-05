Musk unleashes another attack on Trump's spending law

22:12

US President Donald Trump and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk/File image





The Tesla and SpaceX founder served 130 days as a "special government employee" at the helm of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), with a mandate to eliminate what he characterised as bloated government programmes.





However, his exit last week has triggered an avalanche of condemnation directed at the very administration he previously championed.





Musk intensified his offensive earlier today, cautioning that "America is in the fast lane to debt slavery" while insisting on a comprehensive overhaul of the legislation.





"A new spending bill should be drafted that doesn't massively grow the deficit and increase the debt ceiling by 5 TRILLION DOLLARS," he demanded.





He even urged people to call their senators, Congressmen regarding the bill. In a post on X, Musk stated, "Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL."





In another post shared on X, Musk stated, "This spending bill contains the largest increase in the debt ceiling in US history! It is the Debt Slavery Bill." -- ANI

