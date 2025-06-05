HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Musk unleashes another attack on Trump's spending law

Thu, 05 June 2025
Share:
22:12
US President Donald Trump and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk/File image
US President Donald Trump and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk/File image
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has unleashed yet another assault on US President Donald Trump's flagship spending legislation, urging Americans to lobby Congress to "KILL the BILL" - mere days after departing his position within the Trump administration. 

The Tesla and SpaceX founder served 130 days as a "special government employee" at the helm of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), with a mandate to eliminate what he characterised as bloated government programmes. 

However, his exit last week has triggered an avalanche of condemnation directed at the very administration he previously championed. 

Musk intensified his offensive earlier today, cautioning that "America is in the fast lane to debt slavery" while insisting on a comprehensive overhaul of the legislation. 

"A new spending bill should be drafted that doesn't massively grow the deficit and increase the debt ceiling by 5 TRILLION DOLLARS," he demanded.     

He even urged people to call their senators, Congressmen regarding the bill. In a post on X, Musk stated, "Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL."     

In another post shared on X, Musk stated, "This spending bill contains the largest increase in the debt ceiling in US history! It is the Debt Slavery Bill." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump, Xi agree to resume trade deal talks
LIVE! Trump, Xi agree to resume trade deal talks

Team Tharoor meets US Vice President Vance, holds talks
Team Tharoor meets US Vice President Vance, holds talks

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the US said that the all-party parliamentary delegation led by Tharoor called on Vice President Vance this morning.

RCB ready to cooperate with stampede inquiry
RCB ready to cooperate with stampede inquiry

Will cooperate with govt and judicial authorities: RCB after stampede FIR against it

Key Maoist ideologue Sudhakar killed in Chhattisgarh
Key Maoist ideologue Sudhakar killed in Chhattisgarh

Originally hailing from Andhra Pradesh, the 67-year-old was involved in indoctrination and radicalization of youth and also responsible for numerous Maoist attacks in Chhattisgarh, resulting in the death of civilians and security...

TMC MP Mahua Moitra marries ex-BJD MP in Germany
TMC MP Mahua Moitra marries ex-BJD MP in Germany

Two-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra is learnt to have quietly tied the knot with Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra on May 3.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD