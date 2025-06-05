HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi intensifies Bihar focus ahead of assembly polls

Thu, 05 June 2025
With the Bihar state assembly elections slated for October-November this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is intensifying his focus on the state. 

He is scheduled to visit Siwan district on June 20 to address a rally, marking his third visit to Bihar in the last three months and fifth in the past six months. 

This upcoming visit holds significance amidst speculations and rumours regarding the seat-sharing arrangements among the allies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. 

Modi held a prominent roadshow in Patna on May 29, followed by a rally in Bikramganj, Rohtas district, on May 30. 

His frequent visits underscore the BJP's focused strategy on the crucial state ahead of the polls. 

Bihar BJP state president Dileep Jaiswal confirmed on Thursday that Modi would "announce and launch more development projects during his visit to Bihar this month." 

Jaiswal added, "It is a good time for Bihar that Modi is visiting regularly." -- M I Khan in Patna

