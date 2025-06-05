HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MNS workers attack rickshaw driver for remarks Raj Thackeray

Thu, 05 June 2025
MNS chief Raj Thackeray/File image
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers attacked an auto-rickshaw driver here and forced him to apologise for allegedly using objectionable language against a Marathi-speaking passenger as well as party chief Raj Thackeray.

The incident involving the passenger took place in Dadar area of central Mumbai on Wednesday. 

The passenger shot a video of the driver using objectionable language against him and Thackeray. 

He later posted the video, which shows the number plate of the auto-rickshaw, on social media, a police official said. 

On the basis of the video, MNS workers traced the rickshaw driver and called him to the party office in Mulund. 

They attacked the auto driver after a video went viral in which he is purportedly seen arguing with the passenger and using an objectionable word against Raj Thackeray. 

After the viral video, the MNS workers traced the driver and brought him to the party office in Mulund Check Naka area. 

In the second video, an office-bearer of the MNS is seen slapping the driver and forcing him to apologise to Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray. 

They also forced him to say "Jai Maharashtra". The police official said no complaint has been lodged in this connection. -- PTI

