MBBS student ends life by jumping off hostel of MP medical college-hospital

21:21





Shivansh Gupta (20) allegedly jumped off the third floor of the boys' hostel number 4 of the government-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College & Hospital, its superintendent Dr Arvind Sharma said.





"He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition due to multiple injuries to the head and neck. His batchmates have cited Whatsapp messages to claim Shivansh was depressed. A student had even tried to stop him but Shivansh jumped off by then. He hailed from Rewa district," Sharma informed.





A case has been registered and further probe is underway, Garha police station sub inspector Yogendra Singh told the reporters. -- PTI

A first-year MBBS student allegedly committed suicide on Thursday in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.