HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

MBBS student ends life by jumping off hostel of MP medical college-hospital

Thu, 05 June 2025
Share:
21:21
image
A first-year MBBS student allegedly committed suicide on Thursday in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, officials said. 

Shivansh Gupta (20) allegedly jumped off the third floor of the boys' hostel number 4 of the government-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College & Hospital, its superintendent Dr Arvind Sharma said. 

"He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition due to multiple injuries to the head and neck. His batchmates have cited Whatsapp messages to claim Shivansh was depressed. A student had even tried to stop him but Shivansh jumped off by then. He hailed from Rewa district," Sharma informed. 

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, Garha police station sub inspector Yogendra Singh told the reporters. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Team Tharoor meets US Vice President Vance
LIVE! Team Tharoor meets US Vice President Vance

RCB, KSCA, event mgmt firm booked over B'luru stampede
RCB, KSCA, event mgmt firm booked over B'luru stampede

Following a complaint by a police inspector, the case was registered at Cubbon Park station, they said.

HC directs K'taka to file status report over stampede
HC directs K'taka to file status report over stampede

The court, after taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, issued notice to the state, and tasked it to file a detailed status report by June 10.

US Congressmen back India's right to respond to terrorism
US Congressmen back India's right to respond to terrorism

The lawmakers also hailed the strong strategic partnership between India and the US during a meeting with an all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who briefed them on the cross-border terrorism faced by India and the...

TMC MP Mahua Moitra marries ex-BJD MP in Germany
TMC MP Mahua Moitra marries ex-BJD MP in Germany

Two-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra is learnt to have quietly tied the knot with Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra on May 3.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD