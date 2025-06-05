Markets climb for 2nd day on fresh foreign fund inflows

16:58





Rising for the second straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 443.79 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 81,442.04. During the day, it jumped 912.88 points or 1.12 per cent to 81,911.13.





The NSE Nifty rose 130.70 points or 0.53 per cent to 24,750.90. Eternal was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping 4.50 per cent, followed by Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were also among the winners. -- PTI

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Thursday, driven by buying in blue-chip stocks ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid fresh foreign fund inflows and firm global market trends.