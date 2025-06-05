HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets climb for 2nd day on fresh foreign fund inflows

Thu, 05 June 2025
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Thursday, driven by buying in blue-chip stocks ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid fresh foreign fund inflows and firm global market trends.

Rising for the second straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 443.79 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 81,442.04. During the day, it jumped 912.88 points or 1.12 per cent to 81,911.13. 

The NSE Nifty rose 130.70 points or 0.53 per cent to 24,750.90. Eternal was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping 4.50 per cent, followed by Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were also among the winners. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Putin-Trump discuss India-Pak conflict over phone call
LIVE! Putin-Trump discuss India-Pak conflict over phone call

BJP woman leader held for making boyfriend rape daughter
BJP woman leader held for making boyfriend rape daughter

According to the police, the minor was gang-raped several times by her mother's boyfriend and his aide, both of whom are in their thirties, in Haridwar, Agra and Vrindavan between January and March this year.

Influencer Sharmistha Panoli gets bail, police protection
Influencer Sharmistha Panoli gets bail, police protection

The Calcutta high court on Thursday granted interim bail to social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, who was arrested by the Kolkata police for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments.

Tata, Dassault to make Rafale fighter jet fuselages in India
Tata, Dassault to make Rafale fighter jet fuselages in India

The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in financial year 2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) said.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra marries ex-BJD MP in Germany
TMC MP Mahua Moitra marries ex-BJD MP in Germany

Two-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra is learnt to have quietly tied the knot with Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra on May 3.

