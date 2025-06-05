HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man's neck gets stuck on fence while getting off local train in Mumbai

Thu, 05 June 2025
12:04
A 27-year-old man died after his neck got stuck in the iron fencing while alighting a local train from the wrong side at a platform of the Mumbai Central railway station on Thursday morning, officials said. 

The incident took place at around 9.45 am at the station located on the Western Railway network. During the attempt to get down from the local train, the man's neck got injured after being stuck in the fencing, a railway police official said. 

The man was found hanging from the iron fence with bleeding injuries, he said. He was rushed to the Nair hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said, adding the postmortem was being conducted. 

As per some passengers who were travelling on the same train and witnessed the incident, the man tried to get down from the opposite direction, which is the fencing area, he said. -- PTI

