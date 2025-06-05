HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Lapses that led to stampede will be known in 15 days'

Thu, 05 June 2025
16:42
RCB fans outside the Vidhana Soudha
Following the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister MB Patil said on Thursday that lapses that led to the incident will be unearthed in 15 days, and strict action will be taken against them. 

Speaking with the media, Patil urged the BJP not to politicise the issue as the state government is focusing on giving the best possible treatment to the injured in the incident. 

"I think what was happening outside was not known to the people inside (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium). When they came to know that a stampede had happened and the situation was very serious outside, it was concluded in no time. So, the BJP should not stoop so low. We are all concerned, we are all pained by the deaths that have happened and the people who are injured. Our focus is to give them the best treatment. If needed, we will provide them treatment in the best private hospitals also and act a per humanity now," he said.

"Now, the BJP wants to do politics in this issue, and we can't help it. But at the same time, we should see the lapses that have happened, whoever it is and however big might be lapses will be unearthed in 15 days...and strict action will be taken against them," MB Patil said.

Pointing out that the stampede was an inevitable incident, the Karnataka Minister said that the KSCA Stadium may be hosting around 50,000-60,000 people, 3-4 lakh people inside means nobody can prevent this. "Inquiry will get out all the lapses, whatever has happened. We will definitely see that whoever has made a mistake, whoever big he or she is, action will be taken against them," Patil said. 

Eleven people died and more than 30 were injured in a stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium as a huge crowd of nearly 3 lakh people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for winning the Indian Premier League (IPL). -- ANI

