K'taka HC begins hearing RCB celebratory stampede case

Thu, 05 June 2025
15:20
RCB fans outside the Vidhana Soudha yesterday
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday began hearing a case relating to a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium. Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident on Wednesday, as a large number of people thronged to the stadium to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.

The case is being heard by a bench of Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi. Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty appeared for argument on behalf of the state government. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident under the leadership of Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RCB mgt to be probed over social media post before stampede
LIVE! RCB mgt to be probed over social media post before stampede

Influencer Sharmistha Panoli gets bail, police protection
Influencer Sharmistha Panoli gets bail, police protection

The Calcutta high court on Thursday granted interim bail to social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, who was arrested by the Kolkata police for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments.

After stampede, K'taka govt to form new SOP for mega events
After stampede, K'taka govt to form new SOP for mega events

The initiative comes in the wake of the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday that claimed 11 lives.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra gets hitched
TMC MP Mahua Moitra gets hitched

Two-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra is learnt to have quietly tied the knot with Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra on May 3.

'India Took Me To A Higher Place'
'India Took Me To A Higher Place'

'Youngsters in India look up to the West as if it is the biggest accomplishment they need in life. It breaks my heart.'

