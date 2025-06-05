JNU student Najeeb missing case: Court to decide on closure report on Jun 30

19:31





Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jyoti Maheshwari on Thursday posted the matter on June 30 after seeking clarifications from the CBI in the matter.





The court would also decide on a protest plea filed against it by Ahmed's mother Fatima Nafees.





The CBI in October 2018 closed its investigation into the case as the agency's efforts to trace Ahmed, a Master's student at JNU, yielded no results.





The agency filed its closure report before the court in the case after getting permission from the Delhi high court. -- PTI

