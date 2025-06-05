Insurance fraud in Sambhal crosses Rs 100 cr; ED seeks documents

17:13





The Enforcement Directorate has also taken interest in the case and sought related documents and FIR copies from the local police, they added.





Additional superintendent of police (South) Anukriti Sharma told reporters that the gang involved in the scam has been under surveillance since January.





So far, 52 people have been arrested in connection with the case, while around 50 accused are still absconding.





Three of the accused have surrendered in court. Explaining the modus operandi, Sharma said, "The gang members used to target young individuals and, in some cases, killed them to claim life-insurance money. In other instances, they took out insurance policies in the names of people suffering from terminal illnesses, such as cancer, as well as in the names of deceased individuals and then conspired to claim money from health and life insurance companies by forging documents and manipulating records."





The officer said the scam has links to at least 12 states and 17 FIRs have so far been registered, including four for murder. -- PTI

A massive insurance scam involving fraudulent policies, fake documents and even killings carried out to claim insurance money has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, with the estimated fraud amount crossing Rs 100 crore, officials said on Thursday.