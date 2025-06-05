Influencer Sharmistha Panoli gets interim bail

14:41





The Instagram clip was reportedly derogatory towards a particular religion. However, Panoli had deleted the video and issued an apology on May 15.On Saturday, Panoli was produced before the Alipore Court in Kolkata, which remanded her in judicial custody for 14 days.

Calcutta HC grants interim bail to influencer Sharmistha Panoli, arrested for allegedly posting video on social media with communal comments. Panoli was arrested by Kolkata Police in Gurugram on Friday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with a video on Operation Sindoor.