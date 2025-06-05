HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Influencer Sharmistha Panoli gets interim bail

Thu, 05 June 2025
Share:
14:41
image
Calcutta HC grants interim bail to influencer Sharmistha Panoli, arrested for allegedly posting video on social media with communal comments. Panoli was arrested by Kolkata Police in Gurugram on Friday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with a video on Operation Sindoor. 

The Instagram clip was reportedly derogatory towards a particular religion. However, Panoli had deleted the video and issued an apology on May 15.On Saturday, Panoli was produced before the Alipore Court in Kolkata, which remanded her in judicial custody for 14 days.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RCB mgt to be probed over social media post before stampede
LIVE! RCB mgt to be probed over social media post before stampede

Influencer Sharmistha Panoli gets bail, police protection
Influencer Sharmistha Panoli gets bail, police protection

The Calcutta high court on Thursday granted interim bail to social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, who was arrested by the Kolkata police for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments.

After stampede, K'taka govt to form new SOP for mega events
After stampede, K'taka govt to form new SOP for mega events

The initiative comes in the wake of the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday that claimed 11 lives.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra gets hitched
TMC MP Mahua Moitra gets hitched

Two-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra is learnt to have quietly tied the knot with Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra on May 3.

'India Took Me To A Higher Place'
'India Took Me To A Higher Place'

'Youngsters in India look up to the West as if it is the biggest accomplishment they need in life. It breaks my heart.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD