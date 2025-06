India elected to UN's Economic and Social Council

00:21

India was on Wednesday elected to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations for the period from 2026-28.





The council is at the heart of the UN's mechanism to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development -- economic, social and environmental.





'India was elected to the Economic and Social Council for the term 2026-28 @UN today. Thank member states for their overwhelming support and reposing their trust in us. Appreciate the efforts of @IndiaUNNewYork,' External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on X.





'India remains committed to championing development issues and keep working to strengthen the ECOSOC,' he said.





The ECOSOC is considered a key organ that plays an important role in recommending policies related to economic and social issues. -- PTI