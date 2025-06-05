HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India elected to UN's Economic and Social Council

Thu, 05 June 2025
India was on Wednesday elected to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations for the period from 2026-28.

The council is at the heart of the UN's mechanism to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development -- economic, social and environmental.

'India was elected to the Economic and Social Council for the term 2026-28 @UN today. Thank member states for their overwhelming support and reposing their trust in us. Appreciate the efforts of @IndiaUNNewYork,' External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on X.

'India remains committed to championing development issues and keep working to strengthen the ECOSOC,' he said.

The ECOSOC is considered a key organ that plays an important role in recommending policies related to economic and social issues.  -- PTI

