I'm done living: 25 yo techie jumps to death in Pune

Around 4.30 am that day, the woman reached the Crown Green Society on a two-wheeler. She then went to her friend's place on the 21st floor and subsequently jumped from there, the official said. "I'm done living. I don't want to live anymore," said a suicide note left behind by the techie.





In the note, she also apologised to her parents and friends for taking the extreme step, said the official from the Pimpri Chinchwad police station.

-- PTI

A 25-year-old IT professional died by suicide by jumping from the 21st floor of a residential building in Pune, an official said on Thursday. Abhilasha Bhausaheb Kothimbhire took her life in the Hinjawadi area on May 31, and an accidental death report was registered on Wednesday night, the official said.