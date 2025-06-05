HNIs Aim For Early Retirement But Low Savings Hold Them Back

14:47





The survey, which covered over 465 HNI households across 28 cities, shows that 43 per cent of HNIs save less than 20 per cent of their post-tax income. The saving rate is higher for the top income brackets within HNIs.





Sixty-three per cent of HNI households with over 10 crore annual income save over 30 per cent of their earnings. However, their allocation is skewed towards real estate.







-- Business Standard "Only 17 per cent allocate more than 30 per cent to equities. Forty-four per cent of these households say they are 'very comfortable' with equity investing, but still 65 per cent of them exclusively allocate 10 per cent to 20 per cent to gold/silver and 48 per cent of them allocate more than 30 per cent to real estate," the report said.

High-net worth individuals (HNIs) in India aspire for early retirement, entrepreneurship, and foreign education for children, but lower savings, lack of personalised planning, and financial discipline pose challenges to their plans, according to a survey by Marcellus Investment Managers and Dun & Bradstreet.