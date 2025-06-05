HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HNIs Aim For Early Retirement But Low Savings Hold Them Back

Thu, 05 June 2025
Share:
14:47
image
High-net worth individuals (HNIs) in India aspire for early retirement, entrepreneurship, and foreign education for children, but lower savings, lack of personalised planning, and financial discipline pose challenges to their plans, according to a survey by Marcellus Investment Managers and Dun & Bradstreet. 

The survey, which covered over 465 HNI households across 28 cities, shows that 43 per cent of HNIs save less than 20 per cent of their post-tax income. The saving rate is higher for the top income brackets within HNIs.

Sixty-three per cent of HNI households with over 10 crore annual income save over 30 per cent of their earnings. However, their allocation is skewed towards real estate. 

"Only 17 per cent allocate more than 30 per cent to equities. Forty-four per cent of these households say they are 'very comfortable' with equity investing, but still 65 per cent of them exclusively allocate 10 per cent to 20 per cent to gold/silver and 48 per cent of them allocate more than 30 per cent to real estate," the report said.

-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RCB mgt to be probed over social media post before stampede
LIVE! RCB mgt to be probed over social media post before stampede

Influencer Sharmistha Panoli gets bail, police protection
Influencer Sharmistha Panoli gets bail, police protection

The Calcutta high court on Thursday granted interim bail to social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, who was arrested by the Kolkata police for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments.

After stampede, K'taka govt to form new SOP for mega events
After stampede, K'taka govt to form new SOP for mega events

The initiative comes in the wake of the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday that claimed 11 lives.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra gets hitched
TMC MP Mahua Moitra gets hitched

Two-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra is learnt to have quietly tied the knot with Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra on May 3.

'India Took Me To A Higher Place'
'India Took Me To A Higher Place'

'Youngsters in India look up to the West as if it is the biggest accomplishment they need in life. It breaks my heart.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD