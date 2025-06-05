File status report on stampede by June 10: HC to K'taka

17:29





The court, after taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, issued notice to the state, and tasked it to file a detailed status report by June 10.





A division bench headed by acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi directed the court registry to treat the matter as a suo motu public interest litigation petition.





In the stampede during the IPL victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru on June 4, 11 people died and 56 others were injured.





When the matter came up before the division bench, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty said the announcement of free entry into the stadium led to a massive rush at the gates, triggering stampede.





He made it clear that the government does not intend approaching the matter in an adversarial way.





"This is not about blame games. The aim is to understand what went wrong and ensure such tragedies don't recur," he said.





Referring to the deployment of police and security personnel during the city-wide celebrations following RCB's IPL title win, the AG said that the situation, however, turned chaotic outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where more than 2.5 lakh people had gathered, far exceeding the venue's capacity of 30,000.





"Each person thought just one more was entering the stadium, without realising the overwhelming size of the crowd," he explained. -- PTI

