HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

File status report on stampede by June 10: HC to K'taka

Thu, 05 June 2025
Share:
17:29
image
Karnataka high court on Thursday directed the state government to file a status report on the stampede outside the cricket stadium in Bengaluru that led to 11 deaths and injuries to over 50 people. 

The court, after taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, issued notice to the state, and tasked it to file a detailed status report by June 10. 

A division bench headed by acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi directed the court registry to treat the matter as a suo motu public interest litigation petition. 

In the stampede during the IPL victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru on June 4, 11 people died and 56 others were injured. 

When the matter came up before the division bench, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty said the announcement of free entry into the stadium led to a massive rush at the gates, triggering stampede. 

He made it clear that the government does not intend approaching the matter in an adversarial way. 

"This is not about blame games. The aim is to understand what went wrong and ensure such tragedies don't recur," he said. 

Referring to the deployment of police and security personnel during the city-wide celebrations following RCB's IPL title win, the AG said that the situation, however, turned chaotic outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where more than 2.5 lakh people had gathered, far exceeding the venue's capacity of 30,000. 

"Each person thought just one more was entering the stadium, without realising the overwhelming size of the crowd," he explained. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! File status report on stampede by June 10: HC to K'taka
LIVE! File status report on stampede by June 10: HC to K'taka

BJP woman leader held for making boyfriend rape daughter
BJP woman leader held for making boyfriend rape daughter

According to the police, the minor was gang-raped several times by her mother's boyfriend and his aide, both of whom are in their thirties, in Haridwar, Agra and Vrindavan between January and March this year.

Influencer Sharmistha Panoli gets bail, police protection
Influencer Sharmistha Panoli gets bail, police protection

The Calcutta high court on Thursday granted interim bail to social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, who was arrested by the Kolkata police for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments.

Tata, Dassault to make Rafale fighter jet fuselages in India
Tata, Dassault to make Rafale fighter jet fuselages in India

The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in financial year 2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) said.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra marries ex-BJD MP in Germany
TMC MP Mahua Moitra marries ex-BJD MP in Germany

Two-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra is learnt to have quietly tied the knot with Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra on May 3.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD