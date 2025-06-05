Covid claims another life in Karnataka, death toll rises to 7

22:22

His demise has pushed the Covid-related death toll in Karnataka to seven as of Thursday.





According to the health department, he died on May 31 at the government hospital of Davanagere.





Karnataka's total positive cases on Thursday were 65, taking the cumulative cases from January to 796.





Total tests done in the last 24 hours is 644, of which 566 are RTPCR tests and 78 RAT tests. -- PTI

A 65-year-old man in Davangere, who died of cardiopulmonary arrest, aspiration pneumonia in septic shock as well as uncontrolled diabetes mellitus on Thursday, has tested positive for Covid-19.