Complete failure: BJP slams K'taka govt over stampede

08:56

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday blamed the Karnataka government for the stampede that broke out outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's win in the IPL final and claimed 11 lives and injured 30 others.





"This is due to the complete failure of the Karnataka Government. Everyone knew that there would be a huge crowd today (after RCB's win in the final), but no proper security arrangement or traffic management was done," Reddy told ANI.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of being responsible for the stampede.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the incident was caused by the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister's "impatience, immaturity, and irresponsibility."

Addressing a late-night press conference at his official residence in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy demanded that "the person responsible for this tragedy must be immediately sacked from the cabinet."

He criticised the Congress government in Karnataka as being run by "arrogant fools" and said, "We have a Chief Minister who is completely inactive. He has no control over the Deputy CM. As for the State Home Minister, there's no point in discussing it. He merely obeys commands."

Referring to the government's felicitation event near Vidhana Soudha, Kumaraswamy said, "While four people lay dead in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, DK Shivakumar continued with the felicitation ceremony as if nothing had happened. How else do you describe such a government other than calling it an arrogant one?"

Kumaraswamy expressed dismay over the state's haste in organising a felicitation and said, "On Tuesday night, the team won the IPL trophy. What was the rush to organise a felicitation event immediately? Who invited the team? Why this urgency? Everyone knows the role the Deputy CM played in all this," he stated.