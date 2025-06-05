HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Centre To Hold Mock COVID-19 Drills Today

Thu, 05 June 2025
Share:
08:29
image
Sanket Koul

The Centre will conduct facility-level mock drills on June 5 to check the preparedness of hospitals to tackle COVID-19 as the number of active cases crossed 4,000 in the country, according to official sources in the ministry of health and family welfare.

This comes after a series of technical review meetings were chaired by Director General of Health Services Sunita Sharma this week in the wake of the surge in Covid cases.

States have also been instructed to ensure availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines, sources said, adding that a mock drill assessing oxygen supply systems such as PSA plants, LMO tanks, MGPS lines was conducted on June 2.

As of June 4, India reported 4,302 active COVID-19 cases, with an increase of 862 cases in the last 24 hours.

Of these, Kerala was the worst-hit with 1,373 cases followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat with 510 and 461 cases, respectively.

The country also recorded seven deaths on Tuesday. These included four from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Since January 1 this year, 44 deaths have been reported in India, primarily among individuals with pre-existing illnesses such as pneumonia, coronary diseases and tuberculosis. 

Sources in the ministry stated that most cases are mild and being managed under home care. 

State and district surveillance units are closely monitoring influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), with testing recommended for all admitted SARI cases and 5 per cent of ILI cases according to guidelines.

"Positive SARI samples are sent for whole genome sequencing through the ICMR VRDL network," an official in the know said.

"The public is advised to practice hand hygiene, cough etiquette, while individuals with acute respiratory illness should self-monitor and seek medical care if symptoms worsen," he said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No illusions. Not come to US saying do this...: Tharoor
LIVE! No illusions. Not come to US saying do this...: Tharoor

Confusion, free passes: What led to Bengaluru stampede
Confusion, free passes: What led to Bengaluru stampede

The initial chaos that later turned into a stampede began as several cricket enthusiasts who did not have entry tickets to the stadium tried to swarm into the premises along with those who had valid tickets, sources in the police said.

At a loss for words: Kohli on stampede in Bengaluru
At a loss for words: Kohli on stampede in Bengaluru

'Absolutely gutted,' he posted on Instagram.

'We don't want them': Trump bars entry to US from 12 nations
'We don't want them': Trump bars entry to US from 12 nations

Trump has partially restricted and limited the entry of nationals from the seven nations: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

What The Next Census Will Discover
What The Next Census Will Discover

The next Census' findings will help identify the extent of India's ageing population and vulnerability levels.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD