Bengaluru stampede was state-orchestrated: BJP

09:35





Surya alleged that the Chief Minister's decision to invite fans to join the celebration without adequate security arrangements was "state-orchestrated" and led to the tragedy.





While speaking to ANI, MP Surya said, " The stampede was completely avoidable. It was state-orchestrated... Yesterday, the CM put out a tweet giving out an open invitation to everyone, knowing fully well, the frenzy of the crowd of fans. He gives this open invitation without making adequate security, safety, and crowd management arrangements."





Surya criticised the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for trying to "hog the undeserving limelight" and making the event a "family function" of Congress leaders. He demanded that the state government take responsibility for the lives lost and provide monetary compensation to the families of the victims.





Surya questioned the purpose of a magisterial inquiry announced by the state government, saying it would take 15 days to submit a report. "Keep this 15-day report yourself in your house. Who cares? Will this 15-day magisterial report help these families?" he asked.





"You cannot blame RCB, Virat Kohli, or even the fans. If there is anyone responsible, it is the CM and the DCM who wanted to hog undeserving limelight and made this an entire family function of the Congress leaders... On stage, we see Congress leaders, their children, their daughter-in-law, son-in-law, everybody trying to take selfies with these people and hog the limelight. At whose cost? Lives that have been lost cannot be brought back. Now, the state government must own up and monetarily compensate the families of those who lost their lives. Some young breadwinners have died in this stampede... The state government must take care of all the expenses of the injured. The government must also compensate generously to all the families who have suffered losses," Surya demanded. -- ANI

