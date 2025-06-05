HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

99% of US import of pork comes from...

Thu, 05 June 2025
Share:
10:09
image
From The New York Times: President Trump's on-and-off tariffs have created deep uncertainty about the cost of imported goods. The largest U.S. imports from many countries are oil and gas, electronics, cars and pharmaceuticals. But there's another way to look at what Americans import: trying to measure a country's distinct contribution to the U.S.'s total needs. These tables show the item the U.S. relies on most from each of 140 trading partners. (The New York Times took out items that the U.S. also exports in large quantities, such as petroleum.) 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak PM wants Trump to facilitate dialogue with India
LIVE! Pak PM wants Trump to facilitate dialogue with India

'If Virat Knew, He'd Have Walked Out'
'If Virat Knew, He'd Have Walked Out'

'Virat and the players likely found out much later, by which point they had no say in what was happening.'

India can speak all languages that Pakistanis speak: Tharoor
India can speak all languages that Pakistanis speak: Tharoor

Tharoor said if Pakistan were to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism, "we can talk to them".

Confusion, free passes: What led to Bengaluru stampede
Confusion, free passes: What led to Bengaluru stampede

The initial chaos that later turned into a stampede began as several cricket enthusiasts who did not have entry tickets to the stadium tried to swarm into the premises along with those who had valid tickets, sources in the police said.

'We don't want them': Trump bars entry to US from 12 nations
'We don't want them': Trump bars entry to US from 12 nations

Trump has partially restricted and limited the entry of nationals from the seven nations: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD