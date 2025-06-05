63 evacuated from north Sikkim by helicopters, 64 others await rescue

18:55





Sixty-four other tourists are still waiting at Chaten to be rescued by the army and local administration.





The operation to rescue them was called off due to inclement weather and challenging terrains during the day, officials said.





Chaten is located near Lachen, a small town in Mangan district, which is used by travellers to reach Gurudangmar Lake which is a popular tourist destination.





Officials said that two MI-17 helicopters were used to evacuate 39 people from Chaten to Pakyong airport, officials said.





Four other people were evacuated in a Cheetah helicopter while an MI-17 chopper made a direct journey from Bagdogra in neighbouring West Bengal to Chaten, airlifting 20 passengers, they said.





Meanwhile, two MI-17 V5 helicopters are stationed at Pakyong airport for deployment in evacuation operation. -- PTI

