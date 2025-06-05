HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

63 evacuated from north Sikkim by helicopters, 64 others await rescue

Thu, 05 June 2025
Share:
18:55
image
Altogether 63 stranded people, mostly tourists, were on Thursday evacuated by helicopters from Chaten in north Sikkim, which was hit by a landslide earlier this week, officials said. 

Sixty-four other tourists are still waiting at Chaten to be rescued by the army and local administration. 

The operation to rescue them was called off due to inclement weather and challenging terrains during the day, officials said. 

Chaten is located near Lachen, a small town in Mangan district, which is used by travellers to reach Gurudangmar Lake which is a popular tourist destination. 

Officials said that two MI-17 helicopters were used to evacuate 39 people from Chaten to Pakyong airport, officials said. 

Four other people were evacuated in a Cheetah helicopter while an MI-17 chopper made a direct journey from Bagdogra in neighbouring West Bengal to Chaten, airlifting 20 passengers, they said. 

Meanwhile, two MI-17 V5 helicopters are stationed at Pakyong airport for deployment in evacuation operation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RCB, KSCA, event firm booked for B'luru stampede
LIVE! RCB, KSCA, event firm booked for B'luru stampede

'Kill me too': Tharoor recounts Pahalgam survivor's cry
'Kill me too': Tharoor recounts Pahalgam survivor's cry

haroor said the visit's main purpose was to share what India has endured and seek solidarity in the fight against terrorism.

You can now drive from Mumbai to Nagpur in 8 hours: Maha
You can now drive from Mumbai to Nagpur in 8 hours: Maha

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday inaugurated the final 76-km-long stretch of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, making the entire 701-km Mumbai-Nagpur corridor fully functional and bringing down the travel time between the...

52 held in UP's Rs 100cr insurance scam; ED joins probe
52 held in UP's Rs 100cr insurance scam; ED joins probe

The Enforcement Directorate has also taken interest in the case and sought related documents and FIR copies from the local police, they added.

Putin-Trump discuss India, Pak conflict over phone call
Putin-Trump discuss India, Pak conflict over phone call

The recent conflict between India and Pakistan was among the issues figured during a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, according to a Kremlin aide.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD