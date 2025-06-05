HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 criminals injured in encounter near Delhi's Sheikh Sarai

Thu, 05 June 2025
09:26
In a late-night encounter on the BRT corridor near the Sheikh Sarai Red Light in New Delhi, two criminals were injured after a shootout with the Delhi Police.

The criminals, riding a motorcycle, opened fire at the police personnel, prompting an exchange of gunfire. The police fired multiple rounds in retaliation, injuring both suspects. 

According to a statement by the Delhi Police, the encounter took place near a CNG pump when the accused tried to flee after spotting the police team. The police team swiftly responded, and both criminals were apprehended with gunshot injuries. 

They were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, the police added. While the identities of the accused have not been disclosed, more details regarding the incident are awaited as the investigation continues.

