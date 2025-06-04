Zydus Enters Biologics Market With $125 Mn Acquisitions

11:49





Under the agreement, Zydus will acquire Agenus' biologics facilities in Emeryville and Berkeley, California, for an upfront payment of $75 million (642 crore/ 6.42 billion). It will come with an additional $50 million (428 crore/4.28 billion) payable over three years, contingent upon achieving certain revenue milestones.





The acquisition gives Zydus immediate biologics manufacturing capabilities and a base in California, considered a major hub for biotechnology in the US.







Anjali Singh/Business Standard The company said the acquired facilities would allow it to offer end-to-end services from pre-clinical development through largescale commercial manufacturing. The CDMO business will be housed under a new independent entity.

Zydus Lifesciences has announced its entry into the global biologics contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) market with a planned acquisition of two manufacturing facilities from US-based Agenus for up to $125 million (around 1,070 crore/10.70 billion).