Zydus Enters Biologics Market With $125 Mn Acquisitions

Wed, 04 June 2025
11:49
image
Zydus Lifesciences has announced its entry into the global biologics contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) market with a planned acquisition of two manufacturing facilities from US-based Agenus for up to $125 million (around 1,070 crore/10.70 billion).

Under the agreement, Zydus will acquire Agenus' biologics facilities in Emeryville and Berkeley, California, for an upfront payment of $75 million (642 crore/ 6.42 billion). It will come with an additional $50 million (428 crore/4.28 billion) payable over three years, contingent upon achieving certain revenue milestones.

The acquisition gives Zydus immediate biologics manufacturing capabilities and a base in California, considered a major hub for biotechnology in the US.

The company said the acquired facilities would allow it to offer end-to-end services from pre-clinical development through largescale commercial manufacturing. The CDMO business will be housed under a new independent entity.

Anjali Singh/Business Standard

