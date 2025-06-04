Wrong to think Modi is India, India is Modi: Cong

15:31





Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera claimed that Gandhi's "Narender...surrender" remarks encapsulated how the prime minister has time and again "surrendered India's national interests, in situations, where it was required to show the requisite deft and 'vishwaguru' status.





"The BJP people were making a film for their hero for the last 11 years -- 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'. But when the film was ready, it turned out to be 'Narender Ka Surrender'. Actually, there is no injection of bravery, but it is in-built in the character of a person. The history of BJP-RSS people has been of cowardice," he alleged while addressing a press conference at the Congress' Indira Gandhi Bhawan headquarters in New Delhi. When such a person takes over the reins of the country, the future of the country comes in danger, which is being witnessed at present, Khera claimed.





His remarks come a day after Gandhi said in Bhopal that "as soon as Trump signalled from there, picked up the phone and said, 'what are you doing Modi ji? Narender, surrender'...and Modi ji obeyed Trump's orders with 'Ji Huzoor'."





Calling on people to remember 1971, Gandhi said that back then a phone call had not come but the US had sent its 7th fleet, weapons, and an aircraft carrier, but Indira Gandhi didn't surrender and said she would go by national interest.





Referring to the BJP and the RSS, Gandhi said they are habituated to writing "surrender letters" since Independence. The opposition party's assertions came after the BJP accused Gandhi of insulting the armed forces with his "surrender" barb at Prime Minister Modi, saying that it amounted to undermining the success of Operation Sindoor.





BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress leader has surpassed even the Pakistani army chief, its prime minister and terrorist masterminds based there in speaking in support of the neighbouring country, and alleged that his jibes reflect a sick and dangerous mindset.

The Congress on Wednesday said it is wrong to think that "Narendra Modi is India and India is Narendra Modi", as it slammed the BJP for its criticism of Rahul Gandhi over his dig at the prime minister and doubled down on the 'Narendra-surrender' jibe.