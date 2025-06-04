'What will Pak delegation say abroad? India responsible?'

12:11





Speaking to reporters, MP Shinde said, "What will Pakistan say? That it was India that has been responsible for spreading terrorism for so many years? Or tell of the many lives taken by Pakistan?" Shrikant Shinde also responded to Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Operation Sindoor, in which Gandhi had questioned US President Donald Trump's interference in the matter. Taking a swipe at Gandhi, Shinde said that the fight against terrorism should not be used for political gain.





"... When all the people are collectively raising their voice for India, and all the MPs are presenting our side in a united voice, then Rahul Gandhi should understand that politics will not work in the fight against terrorism..." he said.





Earlier, Shrikant Shinde-led Delegation 4 of the all-party delegation arrived at IGI Airport in Delhi on Wednesday after concluding a multi-nation visit. As part of the visit, the delegation travelled to the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone, engaging in high-level meetings to strengthen bilateral relations and promote India's global outreach.





The delegation, led by Shinde, included BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy. During the visit, in a notable diplomatic milestone, Shrikant Shinde became the only Indian Member of Parliament to address the national parliaments of both Liberia and Sierra Leone.





A statement from his office highlighted this historic outreach, calling it a step forward in deepening India's parliamentary and diplomatic ties with West Africa. The Shinde-led delegation's visit strengthened bilateral ties between India and Liberia, with the Indian delegation receiving a warm welcome and ceremonial honours. The delegation also interacted with the Indian diaspora and visited the Gurudwara in Monrovia. -- ANI

