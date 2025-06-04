Very special for Anushka as well: Virat on RCB win

10:06





Speaking to broadcasters after the historic win, Kohli said, "Watching us just miss out. What your life partner does for you to be able to play -- the sacrifices, the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin -- is something you can't explain in words." "Only when you play professionally do you understand the many things that go on behind the scenes and what they go through as well. What Anushka has gone through emotionally -- watching me being down and out, coming to games, being so connected with Bangalore (she's a Bangalore girl as well), and being connected to RCB -- this is very, very special for he as well, and she's going to be so, so proud. Thank you," he added.





Kohli became emotional after the final delivery confirmed RCB's victory. With tears in his eyes, he ran straight to the boundary ropes to embrace Anushka. Anushka lovingly consoled her emotional husband. She gave him a peck on his cheek. Virat also planted a sweet kiss on Virat's forehead.





Anushka had watched the entire final match from the stands and was seen jumping with joy as RCB registered a marvellous victory against Punjab Kings. PBKS required 29 runs off the final over. Shashank Singh gave a spirited effort, scoring 22 runs, but RCB ultimately held their nerve to win the match. Several images surfaced online in which Virat and Anushka can be seen celebrating the win, posing together with the IPL trophy. -- ANI

Star batter Virat Kohli has always been vocal about his wife and actor Anushka Sharma's valuable contribution to his personal and professional life. As his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday night against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Kohli not only expressed gratitude to his teammates but also credited Anushka for her unwavering support throughout his IPL journey spanning over a decade.