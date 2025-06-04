HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump's 50% tariffs on metals come into effect

Wed, 04 June 2025
Share:
11:36
image
US President Donald Trump has signed an order doubling tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from 25% to 50%, says the BBC.

The move hikes import taxes on the metals, which are used in everything from cars to canned food, for the second time since March.

Trump has said the measures, which came into effect on Wednesday, are intended to secure the future of the American steel industry.

However, critics say the protections could wreak havoc on steel producers outside the US, spark retaliation from trade partners, and come at a punishing cost for American users of the metals.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump's 50% tariffs on metals come into effect
LIVE! Trump's 50% tariffs on metals come into effect

Another YouTuber arrested over 'spying', has links with Jyoti
Another YouTuber arrested over 'spying', has links with Jyoti

Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan in Rupnagar district, who operates a YouTube channel 'Jaan Mahal', was found to be associated with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO), Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Vijay Mallya Breaks Silence After RCB Win
Vijay Mallya Breaks Silence After RCB Win

Vijay Mallya, who played a crucial role in building RCB's core identity -- most notably by backing a young Virat Kohli, and later signing superstars like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers -- shared a series of heartfelt messages after the...

The Man Who Led RCB To Paradise
The Man Who Led RCB To Paradise

Rajat Patidar's astute captaincy has been apparent throughout this season, be it bowling changes or field placements, he has been spot on.Unlike other franchises where captaining big egos has not sat well with certain players, Patidar...

Sisodia, Satyendar Jain summoned over Rs 2,000 cr 'scam'
Sisodia, Satyendar Jain summoned over Rs 2,000 cr 'scam'

The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD