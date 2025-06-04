Train services hit in parts of southern Assam due to heavy rainfall

16:21





Heavy rainfall and landslides have posed threat to the Badarpur-Lumding hill section which connects Barak valley to the rest of the country, though rail movement has not been snapped with on-ground staff and technology being deployed to ensure the tracks remain clear, another NFR official said. In view of rising water level at railway tracks and waterlogging at Silchar washing pits, train services over certain sections of NFR have been affected, the spokesperson said in a statement.





"As a result, few trains have been cancelled, short terminated/originated or rescheduled," he added.

Train services in parts of southern Assam have been affected due to rising water level at tracks and waterlogging at washing pits, particularly in Silchar, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said on Wednesday.