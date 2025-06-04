HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Sunak expresses solidarity with stampede victims

Wed, 04 June 2025
Share:
23:44
image
Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the tragic stampede in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives, with over 30 others injured.

In a post on X, the former UK PM stated that he and his wife, Akshata Murty, mourn with those who lost loved ones during the incident, which occurred outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 win.

"Mine and Akshata's hearts go out to everyone who has lost loved ones or been hurt in the tragic events in Bengaluru. We celebrated with you yesterday and we mourn with you today," Sunak stated in this post.

Sunak was also present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, supporting RCB in the final.

The team from Bengaluru finally ended their 18-year wait for the coveted IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in the finals of IPL 2025.

Earlier, following the tragic incident, the Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each deceased in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

11 dead in stampede at RCB's celebration in Bengaluru
11 dead in stampede at RCB's celebration in Bengaluru

Reports said seven persons were killed, but there was no confirmation of the same.

At a loss for words: Kohli on stampede in Bengaluru
At a loss for words: Kohli on stampede in Bengaluru

'Absolutely gutted,' he posted on Instagram.

Bengaluru stampede: CM orders probe, BJP slams govt
Bengaluru stampede: CM orders probe, BJP slams govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday slammed the Congress government in Karnataka over the deaths in a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrations in Bengaluru, demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister...

'Crowd broke gates': Shivakumar on Bengaluru stampede
'Crowd broke gates': Shivakumar on Bengaluru stampede

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the crowd broke the gates and there was a stampede-like situation near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the...

'Terrible day for fans like us'
'Terrible day for fans like us'

'I bought tickets for the function but was not even able to enter the stadium. Police suddenly blocked all the roads and closed all the entrances to the venue, and suddenly they started lathi-charging near the main gate.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD