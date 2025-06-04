Sunak expresses solidarity with stampede victims

23:44

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the tragic stampede in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives, with over 30 others injured.





In a post on X, the former UK PM stated that he and his wife, Akshata Murty, mourn with those who lost loved ones during the incident, which occurred outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 win.





"Mine and Akshata's hearts go out to everyone who has lost loved ones or been hurt in the tragic events in Bengaluru. We celebrated with you yesterday and we mourn with you today," Sunak stated in this post.





Sunak was also present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, supporting RCB in the final.





The team from Bengaluru finally ended their 18-year wait for the coveted IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in the finals of IPL 2025.





Earlier, following the tragic incident, the Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each deceased in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium. -- ANI