HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sisodia, Jain summoned over Rs 2,000 cr classroom 'scam'

Wed, 04 June 2025
Share:
10:44
image
The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has summoned AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged graft in the construction of classrooms in government schools, an official said on Wednesday.

Jain has been asked to appear before the ACB on June 6, while Sisodia has been summoned for questioning on June 9, he said. The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools. 

Officials said Sisodia, who held the finance and education portfolios of the previous AAP government in the national capital, and Jain, then in charge of the public works department and other ministries, are being questioned in connection with alleged lapses flagged by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). "The CVC's Chief Technical Examiner's report pointed out multiple anomalies in the project. The report was allegedly not acted upon for nearly three years," Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Madhur Verma said. 

The FIR was registered after obtaining approval under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act from the competent authority, Verma added. In 2019, BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Harish Khurana and Neelkant Bakshi had filed a complaint with the ACB, alleging serious financial irregularities in the construction of classrooms across three zones of Delhi. 

According to the complaint, the average cost per classroom was pegged at Rs 24.86 lakh -- significantly higher than the estimated Rs 5 lakh cost for similar structures. An investigation is currently underway and further action will be taken based on findings from the ongoing inquiry, officials said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump's 50% tariffs on metals come into effect
LIVE! Trump's 50% tariffs on metals come into effect

Another YouTuber arrested over 'spying', has links with Jyoti
Another YouTuber arrested over 'spying', has links with Jyoti

Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan in Rupnagar district, who operates a YouTube channel 'Jaan Mahal', was found to be associated with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO), Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Vijay Mallya Breaks Silence After RCB Win
Vijay Mallya Breaks Silence After RCB Win

Vijay Mallya, who played a crucial role in building RCB's core identity -- most notably by backing a young Virat Kohli, and later signing superstars like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers -- shared a series of heartfelt messages after the...

The Man Who Led RCB To Paradise
The Man Who Led RCB To Paradise

Rajat Patidar's astute captaincy has been apparent throughout this season, be it bowling changes or field placements, he has been spot on.Unlike other franchises where captaining big egos has not sat well with certain players, Patidar...

Sisodia, Satyendar Jain summoned over Rs 2,000 cr 'scam'
Sisodia, Satyendar Jain summoned over Rs 2,000 cr 'scam'

The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD