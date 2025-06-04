Sikkim floods: Army builds walkway 113 stranded tourists

13:07





These tourists stuck in the village for the last few days will be evacuated soon, it said. Search operations are also underway to trace six missing people after a landslide struck a military camp at Chaten on June 1.





"The Army has established foot connectivity to Lachen village and reached out to 113 stranded tourists who will be evacuated soon," the statement said. Indian Army personnel have been working relentlessly under extreme weather conditions and hazardous terrain to assist locals and stranded tourists in north Sikkim.





At least 1,678 tourists were rescued from Lachung and Chungthang two days ago, while 34 others, including some foreigners and family members of the armed forces, were successfully airlifted. However, the search operations for the six missing people in landslide-hit Chaten have been hampered by extremely bad weather conditions, unstable ground, and the challenging high-altitude terrain, an official said. The Army deployed specialised teams and engineering equipment for the operation, he said.





The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here has predicted thunderstorms and heavy rain in Sikkim on Wednesday. -- PTI

