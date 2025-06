19:47

Benchmark stock index Sensex ended higher on Wednesday after three days of decline, tracking a rally in global markets.





Buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank also added optimism to markets recovery.





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 260.74 points, or 0.32 per cent, to settle at 80,998.25.





During the day, jumped 349.78 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 81,087.29.