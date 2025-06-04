Parliamentary Panel To Review IBC

09:47





"The committee is looking at IBC in totality, just as they did with the competition law as well,' the senior official said.





The government is expected to table the IBC Amendment Bill in Parliament in the upcoming monsoon session.





Several Supreme Court rulings in the recent past have pointed gaps in the implementation of the IBC, the latest being the Bhushan Power and Steel and JSW matter.





The court noted gross noncompliance of the mandatory provisions of the IBC and the Regulations and a dishonest and fraudulent attempt made by JSW, misusing the process of the court by not making the upfront payments as committed by it for about two-and-a-half years and thereby enriching itself unjustly.







Ruchika Chitravanshi/Business Standard The top court also said that JSW sought to comply with the terms of Resolution Plan at a very belated stage, in collusion with the CoC (committee of creditors) and the Resolution Professional (RP).

A parliamentary panel is taking a comprehensive look at the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to suggest changes and measures that need to be taken to make it more efficient, a senior government official said.