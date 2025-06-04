HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
OpenAI to provide API credits to 11 entities

Wed, 04 June 2025
09:55
OpenAI on Tuesday announced that it would provide a fresh round of API (application programming interface) credits to 11 nonprofit organisations in India, including Rocket Learning, Noora Health, and Udhyam, among others, to help build artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for social good.

"Over the last year, the India cohort has developed and deployed AI-powered applications across sectors, including health care, education, agriculture, disability inclusion, and gender equity, creating a tangible and measurable impact in underserved communities," the company said in a statement.

The global programme, which offers selected participants hands-on technical support, cohort-based learning, and early access to OpenAI's tools, functions under the OpenAI Academy umbrella.

In India, beneficiaries Rocket Learning uses WhatsApp and generative AI to deliver personalised early learning experiences for parents and daycare, and Noora Health improves patient recovery by disseminating life-saving information to patients' families and caretakers.

Other beneficiaries include companies such as Udhyam.

Aashish Aryan/Business Standard

