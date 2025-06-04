Mystery bites kill 6 in 12 days in MP; rabies feared

00:54

File image





It is suspected that this animal was infected with the rabies virus, but it is yet to confirmed, they said.





Talking to PTI, block medical officer Dr Devendra Romede said, "An unidentified animal bit 17 people in the rural areas of Barwani district on May 5 in the early hours, following which they were given anti-rabies injection on being informed about it."





He said that six of these people died between May 23 and June 2, he said.





Barwani's divisional forest officer Ashish Bansod said, "The unknown animal bit 17 people within about three hours. It seems the animal was infected with the rabies virus. We are continuously trying to find the animal, but it has not been found yet."





The DFO said the Limbai village where this animal attacked sleeping people before sunrise is about 4.5 km away from the forest boundary.





"These people were sleeping in the open outside their homes due to the heat. They say that this animal looked like a dog, but at present this creature has not been identified yet," he said.





Barwani district magistrate Ghuncha Sanobar said, "We are looking into all aspects under a detailed investigation of the case. A team of experts from Khandwa's Government Medical College has reached the spot and conducted an investigation. The viscera of the deceased have been sent to a laboratory in Delhi." -- PTI

